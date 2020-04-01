Delhi Govt Likely to Begin Doorstep Ration Delivery Services Due to Lockdown

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is likely to start door-to-door ration delivery services to a section of beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act 2013.

The food and supplies department is working on a plan to send dry ration like wheat, rice and sugar to senior citizens, widows, differently abled and vulnerable sections of society to their doorsteps, according to sources.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over people rush to nearby ration shops to collect foodgrains at earliest amid the nationwide lockdown.

In the time of lockdown to combat the further spread of novel coronavirus in the country, the government has started providing 1.5 times of the actual entitlement of the ration for the month of April free of cost to over 70 lakh beneficiaries covered under public distribution system, Time of India reported.

Kejriwal had yesterday announced that the Delhi government is trying to looking for sources from where it can obtain foodgrains from to distribute ration to the beneficiaries.

According to the data available on the website of food and supplies department, 71, 08, 074 members of over 17 lakh families comes under food security act. There are 2011 fair price shops in the national capital.

