Delhi Govt Mulls Implementing Swaminathan Committee Report, Allow 50% Higher MSP
Development and Irrigation minister Gopal Rai has directed the development department to prepare a note to be put up before the cabinet for implementing the new scheme.
File photo of AAP leader Gopal Rai (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi government has plans to implement the Swaminathan committee report and allow 50 per cent higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.
This would mean that MSP should be at least 50 percent more than the weighted average cost of production under the proposed scheme, Mukhya Mantri KisanMitra Yojna, a press release issued by the Delhi government stated.
An agriculture conference was convened under the chairmanship of development and irrigation minister Gopal Rai on January 29, the statement said.
The minister has also directed the development department to prepare a note to be put up before the cabinet for implementing the new scheme.
The decision, if implemented, could incur an additional liability of Rs 96.38 crore for the Delhi government and benefit about 20,000 farmer families.
