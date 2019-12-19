English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt Orders Closure of Departmental Stores Selling Beer, Wine; 125 Outlets to be Shut
The decision to shut departmental stores selling wine and beer was taken following several violations by such outlets, sources said.
Photo for representation
New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered closure of department stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.
Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.
The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Five Privacy Features to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors