Delhi Govt Orders Closure of Departmental Stores Selling Beer, Wine; 125 Outlets to be Shut

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered closure of department stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.

Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.

The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.