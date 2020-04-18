Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Govt Orders Non-Coronavirus Patients to Shift From Dedicated Hospitals by Sunday

Coronavirus cases in the city rose to 1,707 and the death toll to 42 on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Govt Orders Non-Coronavirus Patients to Shift From Dedicated Hospitals by Sunday
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered officials to move all non-coronavirus patients from the dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed the divisional commissioner and the health secretary to ensure that non COVID-19 patients receive seamless treatment and are not ignored by healthcare service providers, an official said.

"All non-COVID-19 patients should be evacuated from COVID-19 dedicated hospitals by April 19," he said.

There are 36 Delhi government hospitals in the national capital and some of them - such as the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital - have been earmarked for coronavirus patients only.

Dev said efforts should be made to promote social-distancing measures via community, religious and political leaders in the severely infected areas such as Seelampur, Seemapuri, Chandni Mahal and Khirki Extension.

Coronavirus cases in the city rose to 1,707 and the death toll to 42 on Friday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres