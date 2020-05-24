INDIA

Delhi Govt Orders Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes to Reserve 20% Capacity for Covid-19 Cases

All 117 private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for Covid-19 patients, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
The Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more to reserve 20 per cent of their total capacity for novel coronavirus patients, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

"The Delhi govt felt an imperative need to increase the no. of beds, dedicated to COVID-19 patients," Jain tweeted.

"Hence, all 117 private hospitals/nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for COVID-19 patients," the minister said.


