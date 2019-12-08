English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt Orders Probe in Anaj Mandi Fire Incident, Seeks Report in Seven Days, Says Kailash Gahlot
The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers in Anaj Mandi area of Delhi.
File photo of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days.
Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days. The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers.
