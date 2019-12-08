Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt Orders Probe in Anaj Mandi Fire Incident, Seeks Report in Seven Days, Says Kailash Gahlot

The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers in Anaj Mandi area of Delhi.

Updated:December 8, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days. The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers.

