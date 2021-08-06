Delhi Govt Plans Sero-survey Study to Evaluate Trends of Concern as Covid Cases Slump

The Delhi government is planning to conduct an advanced sero-prevalence study and undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and Covid-19 testing to ascertain and address any trends of concern in the national capital, sources told News18 on Friday.

The decision was held during a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held here earlier in the day. The meeting on Covid-19 situation in Delhi and preparedness for the coming months was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, State health minister Satyendar Jain, Trasport minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr VK Paul-NITI Aayog, Delhi Police commissioner, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR chief Prof Balram Bhargava, NCDC Director Dr SK Singh, NDMA member Krishna Vatsa and other senior officials.

After detailed discussions, experts agreed to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern in Delhi.

Appreciating the efforts undertaken to achieve and maintain the current status, the experts stressed upon continued vigil and caution. It was suggested all steps regarding preparedness for any probable surge or wave of infections, hospital infrastructure and oxygen and drugs availability should be put in place and operationalised by the end of August.

Noting the slump in infections, officials suggested they should utilise the current controlled situation for undertaking an advanced sero-survey that considers extended epidemiological dimensions to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts to prioritise vaccination.

They also mulled the issue of reopening schools and educational institutions. Keeping in view of expert advice, it was decided to set up a committee of experts along with officials of Education and Health Departments to evaluate and finalize a detailed plan comprising SOPs to help schools prepare the guidelines, vaccination of teachers and staff and address concerns of parents of the students and the involvement of all stakeholders in this decision. A decision in this regard will be announced later.

The Authority also reiterated the need for continuing the test, treat and track strategy and constant vigil and strict enforcement on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

