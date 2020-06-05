Delhi Govt Receives Over 7.5 Lakh Suggestions From People on Reopening of Capital's Borders

The Delhi government has received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the city's borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites owing to the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a discussion with experts on suggestions on Saturday and then take a final decision on the matter, it said.

Sources in the government said the borders can be reopened, but the services of the Delhi government-run health facilities may be reserved only for the people of Delhi in the wake of the COVID-19 infection spread in the city.

However, health services in the Centre-run hospitals may be available for people belonging to other states.

On May 1, the chief minister had announced sealing of the Delhi's borders in the wake of rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the national capital for a week.

He had asked Delhiites to send their suggestions on WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or by dialling 1031 by 5pm on Friday.

In the statement, the government said it has received over seven lakh messages on their WhatsApp number and 53,000 suggestions have been received through 1031. The government has got around 5,000 emails.

During an online media briefing earlier this week, Kejriwal had expressed apprehensions that people from other states will come to Delhi to avail the "best health services" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis once the borders are reopened and that would lead to a shortage of beds for those living in the national capital.

Some people say the borders should be reopened after one week but healthcare services in the city should be available only for Delhiites, Kejriwal said.

"For now, we are sealing the Delhi's borders for a week. We will take a concrete decision after one week once we have taken into consideration the suggestions of everyone, including experts," the chief minister had said.