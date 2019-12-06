Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt Reduces Winter Break Duration for Schools to Compensate for 'Lost Study Hours'

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020 but will now commence on January 1.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday decided to reduce the duration of winter break for its schools, to compensate for the study hours lost due to holidays owing to deteriorating air quality and heatwave.

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020. However, the Directorate of Education, in a circular issued to all government schools, said that for classes 6 to 12 winter break will commence on January 1 and continue till January 15.

However, for nursery to class 5, the old schedule -- December 28 to January 15 -- will be observed, it said. "Winter break for the academic session 2019-20 has been rescheduled for all government schools under Directorate of Education (DoE) in order to compensate for the loss of study hours that occurred due to the closure of schools in July and November due to the heatwave and deteriorating air quality respectively," it said.

