Delhi Govt Sanctions Over Rs 19 Crore for Salaries of Employees of Four DU Colleges

The Delhi government on Monday sanctioned over Rs 19 crore for payment of salaries to staff of four Delhi University colleges funded by it, according to an official order. The funds were sanctioned to Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Dr BR Ambedkar College.

"I am directed to convey sanction for release of funds of Rs 19.40 crore and Rs 1.675 crore under salary and other than salary heads for payment of outstanding salaries to four Delhi University colleges funded by Delhi government," Deputy Director of Higher Education Narender Passi said in the official order. The decision, however, did not placate the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) which has been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation over the release of funds for colleges.

"The Delhi Government refuses to acknowledge its role in the precipitation of crisis in these colleges with its obdurate refusal of grants to these colleges, as a result of which the employees of these colleges have been forced to survive without salaries for more than six months," the DUTA said in a statement. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week that a special audit of seven DU colleges funded by the Delhi government had revealed serious financial irregularities and violation of University Grants Commission norms.

The audit found that these colleges did not release salaries of staff despite having surplus funds, he had said. Sisodia, who is also the education minister, had said the Delhi government was exploring legal proceedings on the basis of the audit, which was conducted following repeated allegations by the colleges that the city government was withholding funds.