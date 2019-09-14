Delhi Govt School in Dwarka Tops Ranking of Day Schools in India, 2 Others Make it to Top 10

New Delhi: A national capital school has topped the rankings for government day schools in the country, while two others have made it to the first 10 in the rankings released by an education portal, a statement from the Delhi government said on Saturday.

The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), Sector 10, Dwarka, has been ranked no. 1 in the India School Ranking 2019 released by Education World (EW), a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year, the statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated teachers and principals of these schools for their efforts.

"A Delhi government school in Dwarka has been named the best government school in the country. Two more are in the Top 10. Congrats to all teachers, principals and officials. It is your effort that has made Delhi proud today," he said in a tweet.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya(RPVV), Sector 10 in Dwarka, was ranked the best in India in the government day school category for a second consecutive year, the statement said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Madras, Chennai; and GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, are joint second, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bombay, Powai, at number 3.

Delhi government's RPVV Lajpat Nagar and Rohini have also improved their rankings. While RPVV Lajpat Nagar has jumped one position and is now ranked fifth, RPVV Rohini got into the top 10 and is now seventh, the statement said.

These rankings are determined on the basis of marks scored on 14 parameters - teacher welfare and development, teacher competence, academic reputation, co-curricular education, sports education, life skills education, individual attention to students, leadership/management, parents involvement, infrastructure quality, internationalism, special needs education, value for money and community service, it said.

