Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Govt Schools Hold 'Mega PTM' to Brief Parents on Children's Progress

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that earlier people had an inferiority complex about their children studying in government schools because of lack of financial resources.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Govt Schools Hold 'Mega PTM' to Brief Parents on Children's Progress
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Delhi government-run schools held a "mega PTM" on Saturday to brief parents about their children's progress and also to take their feedback.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with the parents and guardians during the PTM at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.

"The PTM procedures in Delhi government schools were only on paper. We have started holding regular PTMs in schools. Parents and teachers are satisfied because they get to discuss the progress and growth of students. This way, parents take a keen interest in the studies of their wards. I am happy to interact with parents, and this PTM is also an eye-opener for students," Kejriwal said.

On opposition leaders' allegations on the 'Mega PTM' being a political gimmick, Kejriwal said, "How can imparting good education to our children be a political gimmick? We have been holding regular PTMs since the last two-three years. They tried to end these PTMs but I don't think politics on schooling and education is justified."

He said that earlier people had an inferiority complex about their children studying in government schools because of lack of financial resources.

"Earlier parents wanted to admit their wards in private schools through recommendation, now they want to admit their wards in government schools through recommendation," he said.

Launched in 2016, the mega PTM is aimed at opening up communication platform for the teachers and parents of children.

"I have seen that parent-teachers' meet also gives a boost to the confidence of the parents as they get to know about the performance of their kids. They become more supportive," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who interacted with parents at a government school in Dwarka.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram