Delhi Govt Schools to Close for Winter Vacation from January 1

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

However, remedial sessions for Classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students’ learning-level academic performance, the circular issued on Thursday said.

“All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023.

“To revise the syllabus and enhance the learning-level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," the circular said.

For the schools with double shifts, the remedial classes will be held in separate wings.

“However, if there is a space crunch, the heads of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) and opt for evening timings accordingly," the circular added.

