Delhi Govt Seals 20 Coronavirus Hotspots, Wearing Face Masks Now Compulsory in Public Places as Cases Near 700-mark

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat its spread, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

These include parts of Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar and Jahangir Puri that have been notified as "containment areas" where people cannot go out of their houses and the government will ensure delivery of essential items.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers and officials, he said, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas."

The Delhi government has also made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially," said Kejriwal after the meeting. "Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too."

The total number of cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total cases include 426 people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.

According to the health bulletin, 93 people from Markaz who had been kept at quarantine facilities have tested positive. Around, 2,500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, said a senior official.

Here's a list of the areas that have been sealed:

The 20 hotspots are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3 Shahajahanabad society, Plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7.B Block Jahangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J-3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J- 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J&K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

With PTI inputs

