Delhi Govt Seeks Explanation From Covid-19 Positive Doctors About How They Got Infected

The Delhi government on Friday asked medical directors to get written explanations from COVID-19 infected healthcare workers on how they contracted the disease despite wearing protective gears.

According to a Delhi government order, medical directors of non-coronavirus hospitals are "indiscriminately" sending doctors and other medical workers in quarantine for 14 days. "This practice is causing unnecessary shortage of doctors and staff at hospitals," Health Secretary Padmini Singla said.

The government said "it seems it is happening because either hospitals are not following Standard Operating Procedures or such persons are not following guidelines prescribed for healthcare workers."

"All medical directors are directed to obtain written explanation from all such person as how these persons got infected or became a contact in spite of wearing required protective gear, maintaining safe distance and following precautions prescribed for health care workers," the order said.

