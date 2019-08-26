Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Crore for Free Travel for Women in Buses, Metro

According to the supplementary demands for grants tabled by Sisodia, the government has set aside Rs 140 crore for free travel for women in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore in metro trains.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Crore for Free Travel for Women in Buses, Metro
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly on Monday passed the government's supplementary demands for grants of Rs 290 crore for free travel for women passengers in buses and metro trains.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tabled a proposal of supplementary demands for grants of Rs 142 crore to fund deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 47 crore for the regional rapid transit system corridors, which were approved with a voice of votes.

According to the supplementary demands for grants tabled by Sisodia, the government has set aside Rs 140 crore for free travel for women in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore in metro trains.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, in his Independence Day address, announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses would be free for women from October 29.

Sisodia said the free-ride scheme would be implemented soon in the public transport buses, but it would take some time in case of metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to make preparations for it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram