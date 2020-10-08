Delhi Govt Sets up 'Green War Room' to Monitor Pollution Levels This Winter Season

With an aim to monitor the deteriorating air quality of the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has set up a 'Green War Room', located on the seventh floor of the Delhi secretariat building. A 10-member team, headed by senior scientist at Delhi Pollution Control Board, Dr Mohan George and IT expert Dr B L Chawla, will monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Green War Room', Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the team has been given the responsibility to generate reports on daily basis, which will be submitted to the Chief Minister, Environment Minister and Principal Secretary (Environment)."

Three monitors have been set up inside the 'Green War Room' to monitor all day-to-day activities, which contribute in worsening the air quality in Delhi. The first monitor, which occupies nearly 3/4th of one of the walls in the room, will provide real time data on pollution from across 40 locations in Delhi with specific details on polluting components such as PM2.5, PM10, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and other factors like wind speed.

The second monitor will focus on 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi - Mayapuri, Narela, Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, Jehangirpuri, Okhla Phase-2, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar and RK Puram.

The third monitor will provide data on stubble burning or any other such incidents from both within Delhi and neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The third monitor also relies on satellite images from NASA and ISRO.

"The first screen which has 40 real time monitors will give us a clear picture of the situation, which will help us further in our analysis. Action plan will be made only after the analysis," Rai said.

On being asked about implementation of odd-even scheme in the national capital, he said, "The government will take a decision on this only after analysing the situation."