Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel to Ensure Rational Use of Oxygen as Hospitals Grapple with Depleting Supply

:The Delhi government on Monday set up a committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to an official order. Hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

The order issued by the Health Department stated the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption. It will "ensure that the use of oxygen for management of COVID-19 patients is rational and according to prescribed treatment protocols", the order read.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it stated. "In such a situation, it is necessary that the stocks of oxygen and its consumption is closely managed and rationalised." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on SUnday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency". He also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

On Monday, Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city's health system being stretched to its limits.

