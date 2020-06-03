INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel to Strengthen Overall Preparedness of Hospitals to Battle Covid-19

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The order to set up the panel was issued on Tuesday, the day Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 coronavirus cases.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
A five-member committee has been constituted by the Delhi government for healthcare infrastructure augmentation and strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19, officials said.

The order to set up the panel was issued on Tuesday, the day Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 coronavirus cases.

The members include Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of IP University; Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Hospital, the order said.

The committee will guide the Delhi government on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19, it said.

It will also guide the government on any other area where strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in Delhi.

The panel has been directed to submit its report by June 6, the order said. A record single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000 on Tuesday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 556, authorities said.


