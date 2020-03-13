Delhi Govt Shuts Swimming Pools Till March 31 Due to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.

The health department of the Delhi government had issued an order in this regard on Thursday, the official said, adding swimming pools of all hotels and other entities, where people use the facilities, will be closed.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till March 31.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also issued an order, saying, "All educational institutions — schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- will remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations."

