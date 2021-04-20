Delhi Govt Starts Covid-19 Facility with Over 400 Beds at Commonwealth Games Village

Racing against time to ramp up beds for fast-rising number of COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has started its makeshift facility with over 400 beds at the Commonwealth Games Village here. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who visited hospitals taking stock of the situation, said the makeshift hospital at the CWG Village started with 436 beds is open for all and free of cost.

”Delhi Govt’s makeshift Covid Hospital at Commonwelth Village, Near Akshardham, is now operational with 436 beds. This facility is open to all and free of cost. It’s a joint initiative of Delhi Government and Doctors for You,” tweeted Sisodia, who is also the ”nodal minister” for COVID-19 management in Delhi. Also, 500 more COVID-19 beds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, and 250 at Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital will be added in coming days, he said after visiting the two hospitals.

”These are no ordinary times. We are in a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to fight this battle together and we have to ensure that all our resources are utilized to their best potential. I want to assure everyone that we will emerge victorious in this battle against the Corona virus,” Sisodia said during the visit. He appealed to the people to follow the six-day curfew imposed from 10 pm on Monday and avoid unnecessarily going out.

