Delhi Govt Takes In-principle Decision for Free Pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur
The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said. Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press. (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Amritsar-Wagah route will be extended to Kartarpur Sahib under Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana.Delhi Government will bear any fee that needs to be paid to Indian Government or Pakistan Government in foreign or Indian currency - @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AxDynHvWaf— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 8 November 2019
