Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Delhi Govt Takes In-principle Decision for Free Pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur

The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said. Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Delhi Govt Takes In-principle Decision for Free Pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press. (Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said. Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

