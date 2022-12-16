Delhi Govt to Allow Private Cars to Be Converted Into School Cabs Under New Policy | Details Here

In Delhi, private cars can now be registered as commercial vehicles and transport school children under a new “school cab policy" set forth by the state government.

According to sources, under the new policy, a private vehicle can be used to ferry school children just by certain alterations, PTI reported.

These modifications include installing speed governors and roof carriers to carry bags among other things. Once in place, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial.

These apply to only CNG-fueled private vehicles.

Once in place, a CNG-fueled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and can therefore get a permit for carrying school children.

The new policy is yet to be implemented, and will undergo a scrutiny by all departments.

What is the current policy?

As of now, a private car cannot be converted for commercial purposes to ferry school children. A person has to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category.

Before this, the school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.

