1-MIN READ

Delhi to Ban Firecrackers as Covid Cases See Rapid Spike Due to Festive Season Laxity & Pollution

Representative image.

Delhi follows Rajasthan, Odisha and Sikkim in banning the sale and use of crackers ahead of Diwali. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday also banned firecrackers ahead of Lakshmi Puja and Chhath festivities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said firecrackers will be banned in Delhi in the run-up to Diwali. The decision was taken after he reviewed the coronavirus situation in the National Capital with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

"Coronavirus cases have increased due to the festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi and ramp up medical infrastructure, among other measures," said Kejriwal.

Delhi has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The government will also ramp up medical infrastructure and oxygen and ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals, said Kejriwal.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal had urged the citizens of Delhi to not burst firecrackers and join him in celebrating Lakshmi Puja virtually.


