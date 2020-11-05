Delhi to Ban Firecrackers as Covid Cases See Rapid Spike Due to Festive Season Laxity & Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said firecrackers will be banned in Delhi in the run-up to Diwali. The decision was taken after he reviewed the coronavirus situation in the National Capital with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

Delhi follows Rajasthan, Odisha and Sikkim in banning the sale and use of crackers ahead of Diwali. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday also banned firecrackers ahead of Lakshmi Puja and Chhath festivities.

"Coronavirus cases have increased due to the festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi and ramp up medical infrastructure, among other measures," said Kejriwal.

Delhi has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to1. Ban crackers in Del2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

The government will also ramp up medical infrastructure and oxygen and ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals, said Kejriwal.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal had urged the citizens of Delhi to not burst firecrackers and join him in celebrating Lakshmi Puja virtually.