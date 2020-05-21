INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt to Continue Charging 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on Sale of Liquor

Photo for representation

Photo for representation

As the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown begun on May 4, the government had allowed around 150 liquor shops to open and had imposed the special fee.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi government will continue to charge 70 per cent ''special corona fee'' as of now on sale of liquor, an official said on Thursday.

A rumour spread on Thursday evening that the government was going to roll back the special fee.

Sources said that the issue of special corona fee was informally discussed in a meeting of the Cabinet, even as there was no decision on it.

"As all liquor shops have not reopened yet, it cannot be said that the imposition of special corona fee is affecting the sale of liquor in Delhi. The government will review it again after some days," they said.

The special liquor fee is likely to be withdrawn soon as it might put liquor shops in a disadvantageous position as compared to such outlets in neighbouring cities of the national capital region (NCR(, the officials said.

As the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown begun on May 4, the government had allowed around 150 liquor shops to open and had imposed the special fee.

With the beginning of fourth phase of lockdown, all private liquor shops in city will soon open.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading