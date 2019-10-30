Delhi Govt to Distribute 50 Lakh Masks among School Students from November 1 to Combat Pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday following a spike in the pollution level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, he said.

A kit of two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students and will be distributed for a week.

"I will also distribute masks among students on Friday. We are getting delivery of masks," he said.

Kejriwal said the main reason behind the spike in pollution was stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He urged the governments of the neighbouring states to take steps to prevent stubble burning.

