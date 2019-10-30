Delhi Govt to Distribute 50 Lakh Masks among School Students from November 1 to Combat Pollution
A kit with two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students and will be distributed for a week, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Representative image (Burhaan Kinu via Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday following a spike in the pollution level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, he said.
A kit of two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students and will be distributed for a week.
"I will also distribute masks among students on Friday. We are getting delivery of masks," he said.
Kejriwal said the main reason behind the spike in pollution was stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He urged the governments of the neighbouring states to take steps to prevent stubble burning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone
- Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models
- Apple AirPods Pro Vs Rivals: Lightest Buds, Longest Battery Life & Noise Cancellation
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10