As Covid-19 Cases Soar, Delhi Govt to Explain Home Isolation Process Via 15-minute Video Telecast on Friday Evening

In a first of its kind instructional video, the Delhi government will explain the process of home isolation through a special video telecast on major news channels on Friday evening.

The 15-minute video presentation will explain information about the precautions and guidelines that are required to be followed during home isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The video will also be displayed on the coronavirus website of Delhi government, www.delhifightscorona.in.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said over 80% of Covid-19 positive patients are either asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms.

"Such patients do not need to get admitted into the hospital. They can stay home and look after themselves. We have made these guidelines to explain to patients what to do during home isolation and what precautions to take. One thing to keep in mind is - do not panic. Most people recover from coronavirus easily," he said.

For such patients, home Isolation protocol has been announced by the Health and Family Welfare Department, GNCTD of Delhi.

The protocol includes advising the patients to remain isolated at their homes in case of no or mild symptoms. Their treatment is then monitored by a team of health workers and doctors appointed by the chief minister, who stay in constant contact with the patient. A caregiver/attendant shall also be available 24x7 for the care of the patient.

Apart from telecasting the video, guidelines for home isolation under the Delhi government were included on the center pages of all the major newspapers on Friday. The Delhi government has requested everyone to keep those pages in place and put it on the notice board of their commercial/residential buildings.