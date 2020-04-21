Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Govt to Give 2,000 Food Coupons Each to MPs, MLAs for Distribution Among the Needy, Says Kejriwal

Addressing the media online, Kejriwal also said the government will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Delhi Govt to Give 2,000 Food Coupons Each to MPs, MLAs for Distribution Among the Needy, Says Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA and MP in the city for distribution among the needy in their constituencies in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media online, Kejriwal also said the government will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday.

"We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests from tomorrow morning at the centre," Kejriwal said.

He said his government would give free ration to around one crore people in the national capital in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

There are 1,603 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, while 47 people have died of COVID-19 so far, Kejriwal said, adding that 83 per cent of the deaths were related co-morbid conditions.

He said that the Delhi government will procure 60 new ambulances and an order has been issued for the same.

Out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 were found infected with COVID-19 on Monday, he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres