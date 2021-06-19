CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MilkhaSingh#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Delhi Govt to Give Ex-gratia of Rs 1 Crore to Families of 6 Military, Police & Civil Defence Personnel
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt to Give Ex-gratia of Rs 1 Crore to Families of 6 Military, Police & Civil Defence Personnel

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed the minimum wages in are the highest in comparison to any other state.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed the minimum wages in are the highest in comparison to any other state.

Sisodia said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the families of six air force, Delhi Police and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

Sisodia said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

“Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity," he said in an online briefing.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 19, 2021, 13:58 IST