INDIA

Delhi Govt to Give Rs 5000 in Aid to Construction Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi government has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

The government had also given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

