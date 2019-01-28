English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt to Introduce MSP for Farmers Based on Swaminathan Commission Report
The move comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There are about 20,000 farmers in the national capital.
Image for representation
New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to introduce Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers based on the report of the MS Swaminathan Commission, minister Gopal Rai said Monday.
The development minister said the government will hold a meeting with agrarian experts on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
The move comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There are about 20,000 farmers in the national capital.
Talking to reporters, Rai said neither the Modi government nor the previous Congress-led UPA regime implemented the Commission's report.
"Government has decided to introduce MSP for Delhi's farmers based on the Swaminathan Commission's report. We formed a three-member committee in December to study the report. The committee has submitted its own report on the MSP for Delhi's farmers.
"We will hold a conference on this issue tomorrow. The three-member committee's report will be put before experts for suggestions," Rai said.
He said that once the MSP is finalised, the government will hold meetings with farmers, seeking their views and thereafter it will be sent to the Cabinet.
Delhi govt to introduce MSP for farmers based on Swaminathan Commission report
This recommendation was not incorporated in the National policy for farmers 2007.
However, recently the government has increased the MSP for all Kharif and Rabi crops and other commercial crops for the season 2018-19 with a return of at least 50 per cent over cost of production, the Union agriculture ministry had said in a statement in December last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The development minister said the government will hold a meeting with agrarian experts on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
The move comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. There are about 20,000 farmers in the national capital.
Talking to reporters, Rai said neither the Modi government nor the previous Congress-led UPA regime implemented the Commission's report.
"Government has decided to introduce MSP for Delhi's farmers based on the Swaminathan Commission's report. We formed a three-member committee in December to study the report. The committee has submitted its own report on the MSP for Delhi's farmers.
"We will hold a conference on this issue tomorrow. The three-member committee's report will be put before experts for suggestions," Rai said.
He said that once the MSP is finalised, the government will hold meetings with farmers, seeking their views and thereafter it will be sent to the Cabinet.
Delhi govt to introduce MSP for farmers based on Swaminathan Commission report
This recommendation was not incorporated in the National policy for farmers 2007.
However, recently the government has increased the MSP for all Kharif and Rabi crops and other commercial crops for the season 2018-19 with a return of at least 50 per cent over cost of production, the Union agriculture ministry had said in a statement in December last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Is Lena Headey Hinting that Cersei Lannister Will Survive Till the End?
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day
- Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
- Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results