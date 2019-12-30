English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Govt to Pay Board Exam Fees of NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Schools, Says Arvind Kejriwal
The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.
He said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting.
It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal said.
