Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Govt to Pay CBSE Exam Fees of class 10, 12 Students of Govt Schools After Cabinet Approval

Around 3.14 lakh students studying in government and aided schools besides the patrachar vidyalaya will be benefited by the initiative.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Govt to Pay CBSE Exam Fees of class 10, 12 Students of Govt Schools After Cabinet Approval
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government's proposal of paying the CBSE examination fees for class 10 and 12 students of its schools, a move that will cost the dispensation Rs 57 crore.

Around 3.14 lakh students studying in government and aided schools besides the patrachar vidyalaya will be benefited by the initiative.

"The Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the Department of Education's proposal that the Delhi government will pay the CBSE examination fees of class X and XII students of government, government aided schools, including taken over schools and Patrachar vidyalayas," a senior government official said.

"The Cabinet decision will benefit around three lakh fourteen thousand students, at a cost of around Rs 57 crore to the government," he added.

The government had announced that it will pay the fees following fee hike by the Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) notified last month.

The fees for general category students for classes 10 and 12 was doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who were paying Rs 375 earlier will now pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects. In a special arrangement for the national capital, the students were paying Rs 50 only while the rest of the amount was paid by the Delhi government as subsidy.

"The amount will be directly paid to the CBSE and the students will not have to take any burden or wait for reimbursements," another official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram