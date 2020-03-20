Delhi Govt to Pay Salaries to Daily Wage Staff, Guest Teachers Working at COVID-19 Affected Areas

New Delhi: The Delhi government will pay salaries for contractual staff, daily wage staff and guest teachers employed at places which have been closed in view of coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia took to Twitter to make this announcement.

"Delhi government will pay salaries to all contractual, daily wage workers, guest teachers at places that have been shut due to coronavirus," he tweeted.

