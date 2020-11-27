Delhi Govt to Provide Essential Amenities to Agitating Farmers at Nirankari Maidan in Burari

Farmers from Punjab have been allowed to demonstrate at the Nirankari grounds in Delhi's Burari to protest against the Centre's agricultural laws. At the same time, the Delhi government has decided to provide basic facilities to the farmers at Nirankari grounds, beginning with drinking water.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has asked its MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha to take stock of the situation by reaching Burari.

The Delhi government said in a press briefing, "Raghav Chadha, Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board, will visit the Nirankari grounds, Burari on Friday evening. Proper arrangements for drinking water will be made for farmers who are protesting at the approved protest site. Water tankers are being deployed here. To oversee the preparations, DJB vice-president Raghav Chadha is going to the dharna site."

Delhi govt officials reach Nirankari Samagam Ground, Burari to review arrangements for farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.“We've come here to deploy water tankers for farmers. AAP govt stands by farmers. Arvind Kejriwal-led govt will take care of them," says Raghav Chaddha, AAP pic.twitter.com/2NRkygrc3V — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Chadha told IANS, "Farmers have a right to speak and cannot be treated like criminals. Our farmer brothers and sisters are reaching Delhi from all corners of the country. They have come here to protest the black farm laws passed by the Modi government. Now they have got permission to come to the Nirankari grounds. Whatever they need here, whether it is water, food, toilets, the Arvind Kejriwal government will provide it. All the officers and MLAs are keeping an eye on the arrangements."

The Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadia in Delhi into temporary jails. However, the Kejriwal government has rejected the proposal. The Delhi government has issued an official statement supporting the farmers. The state government says the farmers demands are justified and they have the right to protest.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Centre's three farming laws are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing these laws, farmers are being prevented from protesting peacefully, water canons are being turned on them. This atrocity on farmers is completely wrong. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right."