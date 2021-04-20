Delhi Govt To Ramp Up Availability Of Beds For Covid-19 Patients

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for Covid-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. “In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in next few days. Most Covid-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further,” Sisodia said at an online press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases as the city’s health system was stretched to its limit. The city on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

