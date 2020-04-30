Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt to Screen All People Living in City's 100 Coronavirus Containment Zones

The first screening of all residents within the containment zone should be concluded within three days, the order stated.

News18.com

April 30, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Delhi Govt to Screen All People Living in City's 100 Coronavirus Containment Zones
A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a motorcyclist on a road during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus. (REUTERS)

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered screening of all people living in COVID-19 containment zones at least thrice within 14 days of identifying such areas.

The move comes in the backdrop of several people testing positive for coronavirus in containment zones despite restrictions imposed there.

At present, there are 100 containment zones in the national capital. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, every person living in containment zones will be encouraged to download 'Aarogya Setu' app.

"Screening of all residents of containment zones must be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issuance of notification of the containment zones," the order stated.

"The first screening of all residents within the containment zone, if not completed, should be concluded within three days of issuance of this order," it added.

Until now, surveillance teams constituted by the authorities were conducting door-to-door survey and enquire people whether they had cough, fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.

If anybody had cough and fever, he or she was required to undergo screening. "A database of senior citizens and the persons having co-morbid conditions may be properly maintained for close monitoring and surveillance of such persons," the order stated.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 3,439 on Wednesday, with two deaths being reported. According to data shared by the Delhi government, 125 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.

