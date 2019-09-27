Delhi Govt to Sell Onion at Rs 24 from Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city from September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.
The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.
He said one person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at one time.
The chief minister said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kilograms.
