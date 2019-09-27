Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Delhi Govt to Sell Onion at Rs 24 from Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Delhi Govt to Sell Onion at Rs 24 from Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government will sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city from September 28, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Kejriwal said that onions will be sold at 400 ration shops and 70 mobile vans.

The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.

He said one person can buy a maximum of five kilograms of onion at one time.

The chief minister said in retail, onion is currently being sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kilograms.

