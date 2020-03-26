Delhi Govt to Set Up 'Hunger Relief Centre' in Every District Amid Lockdown to Contain Coronavirus
The official said the district magistrates would appoint a nodal officer for every 'hunger relief centre', where lunch and dinner would be offered to the homeless and deprived people.
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)
The Delhi government ordered the district magistrates on Thursday to set up 'hunger relief centres' to serve food to the needy people in the wake of the countrywide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An official said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order asking the DMs to set up two centres in every municipal ward.
The official said the district magistrates would appoint a nodal officer for every 'hunger relief centre', where lunch and dinner would be offered to the homeless and deprived people.
Protocols related to social distancing will be strictly followed while serving free meal, the official said.
The deputy commissioners of police have also been asked to ensure proper security arrangements at these centres.
At present, the Delhi government has been serving lunch and dinner at more than 230 night shelters amid the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.
