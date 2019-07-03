Delhi Govt to Suspend Remedial Classes for 10 And 12 Standards due to Heat Wave
The government had on Sunday announced extension of summer vacation for students upto class 8 till July 8 in view of the hot weather conditions, recently directing the Department of Education to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice.
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday suspended remedial classes for class 10 and 12 students in its schools due to the heat wave in the city.
The government had on Sunday announced extension of summer vacation for students upto class 8 till July 8 in view of the hot weather conditions. "Keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi, I have directed the Department of Education (DoE) to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice."
"We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
The DoE also issued a notice saying, "The remedial classes for class 10 and 12 have been kept in abeyance till further orders".
The DoE had in May instructed all the government schools in the city to hold remedial classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 during the summer break.
The move came after the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results in which the Delhi government schools lagged behind private schools.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Game of Thrones Theory Reveals Why Jon Snow Really Killed Daenerys Targaryen
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s