Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Govt to Suspend Remedial Classes for 10 And 12 Standards due to Heat Wave

The government had on Sunday announced extension of summer vacation for students upto class 8 till July 8 in view of the hot weather conditions, recently directing the Department of Education to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Govt to Suspend Remedial Classes for 10 And 12 Standards due to Heat Wave
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday suspended remedial classes for class 10 and 12 students in its schools due to the heat wave in the city.

The government had on Sunday announced extension of summer vacation for students upto class 8 till July 8 in view of the hot weather conditions. "Keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi, I have directed the Department of Education (DoE) to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice."

"We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The DoE also issued a notice saying, "The remedial classes for class 10 and 12 have been kept in abeyance till further orders".

The DoE had in May instructed all the government schools in the city to hold remedial classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 during the summer break.

The move came after the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results in which the Delhi government schools lagged behind private schools.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram