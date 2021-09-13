CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Govt To Take Strict Measures To Prevent Fetus Sex Determination, Says Health Minister Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sept 13 said Delhi is taking strict measures to prevent sex determination of unborn child. (File photo: ANI)

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sept 13 said Delhi is taking strict measures to prevent sex determination of unborn child. (File photo: ANI)

The minister also said that more awareness will be spread on this issue.

The Delhi government is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of techniques to determine sex of an unborn child and stop female foeticide, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. He made the remarks during a meeting of the Delhi Supervisory Board on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The minister also said that more awareness will be spread on this issue. Sex determination and female foeticide are crimes under the laws of the country. “Chaired the Delhi Supervisory Board meeting of Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Delhi Govt is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of sex determination techniques & female foeticide. Active measures will be taken to aware society about its effects," Jain tweeted.

first published:September 13, 2021, 18:07 IST