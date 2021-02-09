Delhi Govt to Use New Technology to Combat Air Pollution, Project to be Supervised by IIT Kanpur

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that it will set up advanced real time resources to monitor air pollution in the city. Sources said the project will take off under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur.

"Wherever or whatever reasons would be causing air pollution in the national capital, the new technology would help in real time monitoring. Action on particular reason will be initiated immediately," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attachment issued by his office on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government said the proposed development has come in view of the deteriorating air quality of the city.

The government said it has launched an electric-run vehicles (subsidised) scheme in Delhi to reduce the number of polluting vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital.

"It is the second quick step from Delhi Government in view of city air pollution," Kejriwal's office said.