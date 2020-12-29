News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Delhi Govt Will Provide Dry Rations to Its Students Under Mid-day Meal Scheme for 6 Months: Kejriwal
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Will Provide Dry Rations to Its Students Under Mid-day Meal Scheme for 6 Months: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...