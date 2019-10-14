Delhi Govt's Scheme to Sell Onions Through Mobile Vans a Runaway Success, Claims Kejriwal
As onion prices began soaring since early August, the Delhi government launched its sale through mobile vans at Rs 23.90 a kg. The government has put a 5 kg-per person limit on sale of the vegetable.
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: Amid the BJP's allegation of Delhi government's failure in curbing the skyrocketing onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed a runaway success of his programme to sell the vegetable to city residents through mobile vans at a modest price.
As onion prices began soaring since early August, the Delhi government launched its sale through mobile vans at Rs 23.90 a kg. The programme to supply onion through mobile vans in the city has been very successful, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters in a news conference.
"As per the Food department, the mobile vans have been very successful in selling onions. Earlier, only one van was sent to each assembly constituency. Now vans are being sent to each ward and around 250 such vans are selling onions," he said.
The department has taken a conscious decision to supply more onion through the mobile vans rather than selling them at subsidised ration shops, he said.
The government has put a 5 kg-per person limit on sale of the vegetable.
On being told that some political leaders have been buying more onions than their prescribed limit, Keriwal quipped in a lighter vein, "Give me the name. I will take action and not give him the ticket in election."
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has accused the Kejriwal government of "abject failure" in curbing soaring pricers of onion and tomato in the capital.
The rising prices of onion and tomato have kept them beyond the reach of common man, said Tiwari.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Party
- Malaika Arora Shows How to Stretch in Her Monday Motivation Pics, See Here
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury