Delhi Govt's Success: 72% Prefer Public Hospitals, 69% Use Public Transport for Work Travel, Reveals Survey

In what could be seen as a measure of success of the AAP government in Delhi, a survey has revealed that about 72% of the city's population prefers public hospitals over private ones.

From of the total population of Delhi, 72.87 per cent received treatment in government hospitals and dispensaries, as per the socio-economic survey of the city government conducted between November 2018 and November 2019. The survey revealed that only 27.13 per cent got treated in private hospitals.

The survey also outlined the types and intensity of the diseases people in Delhi suffer from. According to the report, 2.60 per cent of the two crore population of the capital are ailed with chronic diseases. Out of this 2.60 per cent, 50.29 per cent are men and 49.71 per cent women.

On the classification of people suffering from chronic diseases, 36.33 per cent people have diabetes and 21.75 percent people have heart diseases, while 9.17 percent people have respiratory diseases and 24. 28 percent of people have arthritis and other types of disease.

Diabetes is the highest in the central district with 43.34 per cent patients ailing from it. The northwestern district has 26.20 per cent people suffering from heart problems. The northern district has the highest - 11.56 percent - respiratory disease patients.

0.80 percent of people with disabilities

Among those surveyed, 0.80 percent of people are differently-abled. From their total, 33.43 per cent have a disability certificate, out of which 50 per cent avail the financial assistance provided by the Delhi Government.

A total of 77.54 per cent children in the age group of 0-5 years are undergoing vaccination.

69.80 percent of people use public transport

The Socio-Economic Survey also revealed that 69.80 percent of the people in the capital use buses, charter buses, metro, and public transport to go to work. Private cars are used by 0.32 per cent people.

The report adds that 11.15 per cent people in the capital use cabs, e-rickshaws, or taxis. A total of 15.44 percent of the people in the capital use private two-wheelers (motorcycles or scooters) to go to work.

Two-wheeler is the most used vehicle in the three districts of the capital -- 21. 51 per cent in the Shahdara district, 18.37 per cent in the eastern district, and 16.54 per cent in the western district.

metro use

A total 10.89 per cent people in the New Delhi area were found to be availing metro services. Meanwhile, 68.34 per cent women in the capital use public transport (bus), and another 14.69 per cent women use autos or e-rickshaws.

At the same time, 6.78 per cent of women used private two-wheelers and 6.74 per cent travelled by metro.