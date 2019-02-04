LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Delhi Gripped With Dense Fog, Cold Wave Predicted to Hit Soon

Several flights were delayed or cancelled and 30 long and short distance trains running to and from the capital city were also running late as a result of the dense fog.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Delhi Gripped With Dense Fog, Cold Wave Predicted to Hit Soon
Representative image.
New Delhi: After dense fogs engulfed the National Capital Region on Sunday , Delhiites were in for another foggy morning on Monday.

Several flights were delayed or cancelled and 30 long and short distance trains running to and from the city were also running late as a result of the fog.

Meanwhile, the Pm 2.5 Air Quality Index stood at 278, falling within the ‘poor category’ as of 7 AM. According to the Met Department, the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius on Monday and the maximum temperatures is set to rise 20 degrees Celsius.​

A System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research report on Sunday said that an isolated cold wave is likely to hit the capital city and rains have also been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

The SAFAR has advised citizens to stop outdoor activity in the early hours of the morning and the post-sunset times ahead of Sunday's fog.

