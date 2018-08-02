Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018: 9,000 Posts in Pipeline

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018 to fill 9,000 vacancies for the post of Guest Teacher in the Delhi Government Schools will be soon rolled out by the Delhi Government.“By August 14, additional 9,000 guest teachers will join the schools which will ensure that all schools have teachers as per their requirement,” stated Education Minister, Manish Sisodia.The capital’s government schools are facing a faculty crunch apart from infrastructure issues and shortage of schools in the state.The Education Minister also reviewed the work on improving infrastructure of the state’s government schools and stated that 3 new schools would be functional by September next month.The Minister also asked for a proposal to scrap school fee for classes 9th to 12th in the Delhi Government Schools.Currently, there is no school fee charged from students till class 8th in the government schools of Delhi.