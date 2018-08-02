GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018: 9,000 Posts in Pipeline

Vacancies for the post of Guest Teacher in the Delhi Government Schools will be soon rolled out by the Delhi Government.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018: 9,000 Posts in Pipeline
Image for representation.
Loading...
Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2018 to fill 9,000 vacancies for the post of Guest Teacher in the Delhi Government Schools will be soon rolled out by the Delhi Government.

“By August 14, additional 9,000 guest teachers will join the schools which will ensure that all schools have teachers as per their requirement,” stated Education Minister, Manish Sisodia.

https://twitter.com/msisodia/status/1024674456621535233

The capital’s government schools are facing a faculty crunch apart from infrastructure issues and shortage of schools in the state.

The Education Minister also reviewed the work on improving infrastructure of the state’s government schools and stated that 3 new schools would be functional by September next month.

https://twitter.com/msisodia/status/1024673749352816641

The Minister also asked for a proposal to scrap school fee for classes 9th to 12th in the Delhi Government Schools.

Currently, there is no school fee charged from students till class 8th in the government schools of Delhi.

https://twitter.com/msisodia/status/1024674166212112384

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...