Delhi Guest Teachers’ Agitation Demanding Regularisation of Services Enters Sixth Day

Thousands of guest teachers of Delhi government schools have continued their protest outside deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia’s residence since March 1 demanding regularisation of their services.The contracts of 25,000 guest teachers ended on February 28. These teachers comprise almost one-third of the teaching staff in the government-run schools in Delhi.“It has been almost a week that we are protesting. No one seems to be paying a heed to our demands,” said Sonu Kumar, a teacher.The teachers said the contracts end every year, but are renewed later on. However, this year, the renewal hasn’t been done so far. The teachers have several years of service to their credit.“I started teaching in 2012. The school was struggling with 45% pass percentage in board exams. We worked hard to ensure the students get good marks and now, the pass percentage is nearly 100%. The authorities seem to have turned a blind-eye to our hard work,” said Renu, a guest teacher.“We don’t get paid for holidays, despite the fact that we are all qualified teachers. What is stopping them from giving us job security?” said another teacher, Mehrunisa.However, the Delhi Subordinate Selection Board said almost 77% of these teachers failed to qualify the exam for permanent recruitment which was held last year.The teachers alleged they were not given enough time to prepare for the exam. “The test was held at a time when mid-term exams were going on in our schools. We had papers to evaluate. We were not given even a single day off to study for the exam. Taking holiday was not an option as our salaries would have been deducted then,” said Renu.On Tuesday, Sisodia wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking approval of a bill, passed in 2017 in the Delhi assembly, to regularise the guest teachers saying the crises was creating immense trouble in the schools.