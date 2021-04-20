Delhi Gurdwara Elections Deferred Due to Covid-19 Crisis

The Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee (DGSMC) elections, scheduled for April 25, have been deferred. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal pointing out that the elections are scheduled to be held on April 25, and it would not be prudent to hold elections during the curfew.

“The booths will become hotspots and super spreaders. All the hardships borne by the people due to the lockdown will go weste,” Kejriwal said in his letter to Baijal.

Delhi is battling its fourth wave of the coronavirus in the capital with an unprecedented surge in daily caseload, positivity rate, fatalities which has threatened to overwhelm the already overburdened health infrastructure. From sports complexes, schools, banquet halls, hotels, stadiums, the Delhi government is scrambling to utilise every inch of available space to create more Covid-19 beds. On April 19, Delhi reported its highest ever fatalities with 240 deaths, that is nearly10 deaths every hour, 2,36,86 fresh cases and a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent.

Gurudwara elections in Delhi, to be held on 25 Apr, have been postponed due to corona and ongoing curfew. Hon’ble CM sends the proposal to Hon’ble LG pic.twitter.com/HGFEHsPM6t— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 20, 2021

Referring to the unprecedented surge in the coronavirus cases, Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government has been imposing several restrictions on various activities and now the Delhi government has imposed a ‘curfew/lockdown’ up to 5 am on April 26, to “break the chain so that cases reduce.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that while the Delhi government is keen on holding the DGSMC elections at the earliest, it should be postponed at the moment due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Kejriwal also pointed out that the Delhi government had told the Delhi High Court that the DSGMC elections would be held by the 29th of April and the High Court ,in its order dated March 2, 2021 had given directions to adhere to the same schedule with a variation of two weeks. Therefore, the Chief Minister argued, it was possible to conduct the elections by May 13 as per the Delhi High Court order.

“We should, therefore, postpone the elections which are to be held on 25th April”, the Chief Minister underlined once again in his letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

