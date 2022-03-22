Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Traffic to be Hit on Wednesday, Here’s Why; Check Details on Diverted Routes

The traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway (NH-48) is likely to be disrupted on Wednesday owing to a proposed march from the Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda Chowk by Ahir Morcha to push their demand for the creation of ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian army, the Gurugram traffic police said on Monday.

The highway will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, the traffic police added while issuing a traffic advisory to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to avoid public inconvenience

As per reports, the Gurugram police has planned diversions that will be applicable for light vehicles to minimize the disruption to traffic flow. The movement of buses and heavy vehicles will be restricted, the police said.

The traffic diversions planned are as follows:

Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll plaza. Commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road

Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations.

All vehicular traffic will be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road, as per the release.

The entire stretch of road section will be closed for the movement of all heavy/goods vehicles throughout the day.

All heavy/good vehicles have been advised to take the KundliManesarPalwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for traveling to Delhi and Faridabad.

The road section will remain closed for all the heavy/goods vehicles.

Members of the Ahir community, led by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, have been sitting on an indefinite protest since February 3 near the Kherki Daula toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. Several politicians, including Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh and Congress MP Deepender Hooda, have extended their support to the protesters.

